Senators beat the Canadiens to prevent Montreal from clinching a playoff spot.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored twice and the Ottawa Senators prevented Montreal from clinching a playoff spot Friday…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored twice and the Ottawa Senators prevented Montreal from clinching a playoff spot Friday night, beating the Canadiens 5-2.

Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens also scored for playoff-bound Ottawa. Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

Nick Suzuki and Christian Dvorak scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.

The Canadiens hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They needed a regulation win to wrap up a playoff spot Friday.

RED WINGS 4, LIGHTNING 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marco Kasper scored his second goal of the game at 3:22 of overtime to give Detroit Red Wings an overtime victory over Tampa Bay.

Patrick Kane and Tyler Motte also scored for Detroit. Alex Lyon stopped 18 shots to help the Red Wings keep alive their slim playoff hopes.

Gage Goncalves scored twice and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two points for Lightning. Brandon Hagel had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves.

Cirelli scored on a partial breakaway 1:01 into the game.

PENGUINS 4, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh rallied from two goals down and beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night.

Bryan Rust also had a goal and an assist, Valtteri Puustinen also scored and Matt Grzelcyk had two assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry finished with 27 saves as Pittsburgh won for the third time in four games.

Erik Haula and Ondrej Palat scored for the Devils, and Jake Allen had 17 saves. The Devils have lost two straight after a three-game win streak.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.