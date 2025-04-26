Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert goes on 15-day injured list with flexor strain in pitching elbow

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain on Saturday, a day after he left an 8-4 loss to Miami after three innings and 29 pitches.

Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in six starts, striking out 44 and walking six in 30 1/3 innings.

Seattle also recalled left-hander Tayler Saucedo and right-hander Troy Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Casey Lawrence for assignment.

Gilbert was sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He has made at least 32 starts each of the past three seasons, and is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five major league seasons.

Right-hander Logan Evans was added to the Mariners’ taxi squad, and is expected to start Sunday against the Marlins

