Scottie Scheffler returns to hometown Dallas event. LPGA makes its Black Desert debut in Utah

PGA Tour THE CJ CUP BYRON NELSON Site: McKinney, Texas. Course: TPC Craig Ranch. Yardage: 7,569. Par: 71. Prize money:…

PGA Tour

THE CJ CUP BYRON NELSON

Site: McKinney, Texas.

Course: TPC Craig Ranch. Yardage: 7,569. Par: 71.

Prize money: $9.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,872,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Taylor Pendrith.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are playing in their hometown event together for the first time since 2022. Scheffler missed last year awaiting the birth of his first child, and Spieth missed in 2023 with a wrist injury. … The tournament is in a tough spot, preceding a $20 million signature event and the second major of the year at the PGA Championship. … Scheffler is the only player from the top 10 in the world in the field. He is among seven players from the top 50. … Other Dallas-area residents in the field include Will Zalatoris, Tom Kim, Ryan Palmer and Si Woo Kim. … Aaron Wise in 2018 is the last American to win the Byron Nelson. … Teenager Blades Brown was given a sponsor exemption, then turned it down to play the Korn Ferry Tour after his runner-up finish last week. … Texas junior Tommy Morrison received a sponsor’s exemption. He won the European Amateur title last year.

Next week: Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ivins, Utah.

Course: Black Desert Resort. Yardage: 6,629. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-7 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Hyo Joo Kim.

Last week: Mao Saigo won The Chevron Championship.

Notes: The inaugural tournament is held on the same course where the PGA Tour played last fall. … Mao Saigo is in the field, making her first start since becoming a major champion at The Chevron Championship last week. … Saigo moved up to No. 13 in the women’s world ranking with her victory. … The field has only four of the top 10 players in the world. Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko at Nos. 1-2-3 are taking off this week. … Japanese players now have won three of the last five majors, with Yuka Saso winning the U.S. Women’s Open and Ayaka Furue winning The Evian Championship. … All five players in the sudden-death playoff at the Chevron Championship are playing in Utah. … The $462,966 that Lindy Duncan won for tying for second was more than she had earned in all but one season on the LPGA Tour. … Thitikul has five top 10s in seven starts, the most on the LPGA this year.

Next week: Mizuho Americas Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF KOREA

Site: Incheon, South Korea.

Course: Jack Nicklaus GC. Yardage: 7,376. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (FS1); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last week: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Mexico City.

Notes: Nine players now with LIV Golf played at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in the 2015 Presidents Cup, including Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson, all of whom had unbeaten records that week in a U.S. victory. … Joaquin Niemann is assured of getting the U.S. Open exemption awarded the leading LIV player from the top three in the standings not already eligible. … This is the fourth LIV Golf event in an Asian country this year following stops in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Singapore. … Niemann won for the third time this year and fifth time since joining LIV in its inaugural season in 2022. Brooks Koepka is the only other player with five LIV victories. … Niemann has not finished in the top 10 in the other three events that he didn’t win. … Jon Rahm increased his streak to 10 consecutive top 10s in LIV Golf. He has two victories during that streak that dates to last year.

Next event: LIV Golf DC on June 6-8.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

PGA Tour Champions

INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

Site: The Woodlands, Texas.

Course: The Woodlands CC (Tournament). Yardage: 7,002. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott Dunlap.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Notes: Jerry Kelly became the 25th player with at least 13 victories on the PGA Tour Champions with his win north of Atlanta last week. … Colin Montgomerie is in the field. He briefly played college golf in the area at Houston Baptist. … This is the final regular tournament before the PGA Tour Champions begins its run of five major championships. … Kelly moved up to No. 5 in the Schwab Cup standings, one spot behind Angel Cabrera. … The average age of the leading five players in the Schwab Cup is 56.4 years. The youngest is Steven Alker (53) at No. 2, the oldest is 61-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez at No. 1. … Jimenez and Alker are the only two players to have surpassed $1 million in earnings this year. … Jay Haas, 71, twice shot lower than his age last week. Haas now has 33 rounds on the PGA Tour Champions in which he shot his age or lower in his career.

Next tournament: Regions Tradition on May 15-18.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

TULUM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tulum, Mexico.

Course: PGA Riviera Maya. Yardage: 7,272. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Last week: Johnny Keefer won the Veritex Bank Championship.

Next tournament: Advent Health Championship on May 15-18.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

European Tour

Last week: Marco Penge won the Hainan Classic.

Next week: Turkish Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

Other tours

Epson Tour: Reliance Matrix Championship, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: The Crowns, Nagoya GC (Wago), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Ren Yonezawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open, Namseoul CC, Seongnam, South Korea. Defending champion: Hongtaek Kim. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Online: https://asiantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru. Previous winner: Stuart Macdonald. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Panasonic Open, Hamano GC, Chiba. Defending champion: Haruka Amamoto. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: KLPGA Championship, Lakewood CC (Mountain and Forest), Yangju, South Korea. Defending champion: Jungmin Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

