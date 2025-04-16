Scottie Scheffler rested and ready to defend title at Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was the star attraction of a parade just two days after the…

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was the star attraction of a parade just two days after the Masters. This one was all about a red plaid jacket from Harbour Town, not a green jacket from Augusta National.

The tradition of the RBC Heritage is for the defending champion to lead a half-mile parade that ends near the 18th green at Harbour Town, where he hits a ceremonial tee shot into the Calibogue Sound as a cannon is simultaneously fired.

“I had some ear plugs. It’s always nice when a cannon is going off,” Scheffler said. “It was definitely a unique experience. I was glad just to be able to make contact with the ball and not embarrass myself out there.”

And at least he was well-rested for Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

Scheffler is in a different spot in so many ways compared with a year ago, when he was coming off a victory in the Masters. He flew home to Dallas for a brief celebration, then got back on a plane to coastal South Carolina for a $20 million signature event.

He won that, too.

Scheffler couldn’t always hit it where he was aiming this year in the Masters. He still tied for fourth and was proud of putting up a fight. It was tiring, yes, but without the adrenaline rush of winning and all that comes with it.

Instead of a big party, a flight home to Dallas and then back to Hilton Head Island, Scheffler enjoyed a peaceful three-hour drive and some relaxation that this tournament offers.

Even with a $20 million purse, this can feel like one big exhale.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy is not playing, and that’s by design. He had mentioned earlier this year Harbour Town was not among his favorites — the course is more about position off the tee and small greens than blasting away — and he didn’t enter the tournament at last Friday’s deadline.

It’s the kind of course on which Scheffler thrives.

Even while running on fumes after his Masters victory a year ago, he still had enough left in the tank to put on a tee-to-green clinic, building a lead with a 63 on Saturday and finishing off the win Monday morning because of rain.

“This golf course is much more about control and putting your ball in the right spots and staying out of the trouble,” Scheffler said. “The fairways here are much smaller than Augusta and a flatter golf course overall. A bit of a different test, but definitely still a good test.”

That depends on how well he’s playing, and Scheffler feels he’s close.

Everything is forward in his world, though there was a concession that he has been trying to catch up form having missed a month away from golf — the work in the gym, and practice on the course — from his decision to make ravioli on Christmas Day. He punctured his right hand with a wine glass and required minor surgery.

Scheffler is still trying to put together a complete game — driving well one week when irons are suspect, good irons and pedestrian driving the next.

“I was playing a bit of catch-up,” he said. “I feel like I’m improving each week. Body’s starting to feel better. Swing’s starting to feel better. I feel like I’m working towards having another good season. I haven’t had my best start this year, but I’ve had some good finishes.”

He flirted with contention at Torrey Pines. He was in contention until the very end in the Houston Open. And even in the Masters, he was a birdie or two away — with some help from McIlroy — from having a chance.

Scheffler recalls being in the 18th fairway, two shots behind Justin Rose and McIlroy, thinking of nothing but holing out for eagle. Rose was in the group ahead of him and made a 20-foot birdie putt, leaving Scheffler three behind.

He recalls telling caddie Ted Scott, “I guess I’m going to aim at the middle of the green now.” Scott concurred, Scheffler made par and he was on his way to Harbour Town.

His final act was twice helping McIlroy into the Masters green jacket — first in Butler Cabin, then during the trophy presentation on the 18th green.

“It was cool to be able to see Rory get the job done,” Scheffler said. “Definitely from the outside it looked a lot more like relief than anything. Rory has accomplished everything in the game of golf, and that was really the last thing for him to accomplish. The guy has won FedEx Cup, The Players, all four majors. Maybe the only other thing would be the Olympics is what he would want to win.

“It was really cool for me to be there in that moment,” he said. “He’s a good friend of mine. To be able to congratulate him and just see the joy on him and his family was really cool.”

