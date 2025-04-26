Rudiger throws ice at the referee and is red carded in the Copa del Rey final

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Antonio Rudiger faces a possible multi-game suspension after appearing to throw ice at the referee and…

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Antonio Rudiger faces a possible multi-game suspension after appearing to throw ice at the referee and shouting aggressively while being held back by Real Madrid teammates late in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea also handed out red cards to Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez for protesting in the waning moments of Barcelona’s 3-2 win.

De Burgos wrote in his match report that Rudiger “threw an object from the coaching area that didn’t reach me,” adding that the Madrid defender displayed “an aggressive attitude.”

Rudiger had already been substituted off when he had to be held back by Madrid players and staff while he held a small bag of ice. He continued to shout at De Burgos.

The day before the final De Burgos denounced a campaign to discredit him by Real Madrid’s official club television.

