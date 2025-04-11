Royals place reliever Hunter Harvey on 15-day injured list with right shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day disabled list on Friday…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day disabled list on Friday because of a right shoulder injury.

The team said Harvey is dealing with a strain of the teres muscle in the shoulder.

Harvey has allowed just one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings across six appearances so far for the Royals.

Manager Matt Quatraro said before Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians that Harvey felt something when he was warming up to possibly come in during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. An MRI after the game revealed a mild Grade 1 strain.

Harvey has remained in Kansas City for rehab as the Royals begin a 10-game road trip to Cleveland, New York and Detroit. Quatraro said Harvey will be reevaluated in a week.

The 30-year-old Harvey, acquired from Washington last July, has spent the last few years dealing with various health issues. He missed time during the late stages of the 2024 season due to a back injury and also had problems with his right elbow and his right arm.

“Definitely feel for him,” Quatraro said. “He was frustrated last season. So to be back and throwing the ball well in the spring and the early part of the season, I know I commented several times on how free and easy it looked. And then just as he’s warming up to feel something is very unfortunate.”

Kansas City recalled right-handed reliever Steven Cruz from Triple-A Omaha to take Harvey’s roster spot. The Royals are scheduled to play in Cleveland on Friday night.

