Rory McIlroy joins elite list of players with career Grand Slam

The Associated Press

April 13, 2025, 7:34 PM

The six players who have the career Grand Slam in golf and the year they won each of the four professional majors:

Rory McIlroy

U.S. Open: 2011

PGA Championship: 2012

British Open: 2014

Masters: 2025

Tiger Woods

Masters: 1997

PGA Championship: 1999

U.S. Open: 2000

British Open: 2000

Jack Nicklaus

U.S. Open: 1962

Masters: 1963

PGA Championship: 1963

British Open: 1966

Gary Player

British Open: 1959

Masters: 1961

PGA Championship: 1962

U.S. Open: 1965

Ben Hogan

PGA Championship: 1946

U.S. Open: 1948

Masters: 1951

British Open: 1953

Gene Sarazen

U.S. Open: 1922

PGA Championship: 1922

British Open: 1932

Masters: 1935

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

