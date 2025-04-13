Rory McIlroy completes career Grand Slam with Masters playoff victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest moment of all, hitting a wedge into…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest moment of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf history as the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam.

What should have been a coronation for McIlroy along the back nine at Augusta National turned into a heart-racing, lead-changing jaw-dropping finish at golf’s greatest theater that ended with McIlroy on his knees sobbing with joy and disbelief.

It ended with more heartache for Justin Rose, who lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017 and forced this one with a clutch 20-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 6-under 66. He wound up joining Ben Hogan as the only players to lose twice in playoffs at Augusta National.

McIlroy lost a two-shot lead in two holes at the start. He lost a four-shot lead on the back nine in a matter of three holes with shocking misses, one of them a wedge into the tributary of Rae’s Creek on the par-5 13th.

And right when it looked as though he would blow another major, McIlroy delivered two majestic shots when nothing less would do, two birdies that sent him to the 18th hole with a one-shot lead. That still wasn’t enough. He missed a 5-foot par putt for a 1-over 73 and the first Masters playoff in eight years.

McIlroy’s wedge bounced onto the slope of the top shelf with enough spin to trickle down to 3 feet. And when Rose missed from 15 feet, McIlroy finally sealed it.

McIlroy went 11 long years without a major, knowing the Masters green jacket was all that kept him from joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only winners of golf’s four professional majors.

He raised both arms and let the putter fall behind him, and before long he was on his knees, then his forehead on the 18th green as his chest heaved with emotion. So ended one of the wildest Sundays at a major that is known for them.

Other tours

Perrine Delacour of France closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Casandra Alexander in the Investec South Africa Women’s Open, her second title on the Ladies European Tour. … Tatsunori Shogenji closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-shot victory in the Token Homemate Cup, the season opener on the Japan Golf Tour. … Renato Paratore of Italy rallied with a 7-under 65 and won the UAE Challenge by two shots over JC Ritchie of South Africa on Europe’s Challenge Tour. … Yuka Yasuda closed with a 1-under 71 and defeated Yui Kawamoto and Cocoro Nakamura in a playoff to capture the Fujifilm Studio Alice Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA. … Minju Kim shot a 5-under 67 to come from two shots behind and win the iM Financial Group Open by three shots on the Korea LPGA.

