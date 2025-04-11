Rockies visit the Padres to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (3-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (10-3, first in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (3-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (10-3, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -209, Rockies +174; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies on Friday to open a three-game series.

San Diego is 7-0 in home games and 10-3 overall. The Padres have an 8-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 3-9 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Rockies have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brenton Doyle has three doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 11-for-43 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .292 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 2-8, .248 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

