Rockies visit the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (3-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-6, third in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-2, 5.14 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, six strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-1, 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -351, Rockies +277; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.
Los Angeles is 11-6 overall and 7-2 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .304 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.
Colorado has gone 1-8 in road games and 3-12 overall. The Rockies have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has a triple and six home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
Brenton Doyle has three doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-32 with six doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 21 runs
Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 33 runs
INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Rockies: Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
