Rockies look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Colorado Rockies (1-4) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)
Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.54 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -226, Rockies +186; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop a three-game skid with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia went 95-67 overall and 54-27 in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.
Colorado went 61-101 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 5.7.
INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)
Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)
