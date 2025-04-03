Rockies look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Colorado Rockies (1-4) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1) Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA,…

Colorado Rockies (1-4) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.54 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -226, Rockies +186; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop a three-game skid with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia went 95-67 overall and 54-27 in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Colorado went 61-101 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 5.7.

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

