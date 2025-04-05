Rockies 1st-round pick Chase Dollander eager to make his major league debut Sunday against Athletics

DENVER (AP) — The moment didn’t seem quite real even when 23-year-old right-hander Chase Dollander was told he was heading…

DENVER (AP) — The moment didn’t seem quite real even when 23-year-old right-hander Chase Dollander was told he was heading to Coors Field to make his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies. It seemed almost surreal when he informed his family and friends.

But it certainly sank in once he arrived at the ballpark and saw his No. 32 uniform with his name on the back. Dollander, the organization’s first-round pick in 2023, will have his contract selected and make his first appearance Sunday against the Athletics.

“I’m pumped and ready to go,” said Dollander, a hard-throwing hurler out of the University of Tennessee who was the ninth overall draft selection. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to be able to pitch against these guys.”

Dollander found out the news when he was called into his manager’s office while with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate. He was summoned under the pretense of going over a scouting report he’d prepared for his upcoming start. Dollander’s coaches told him his plan wouldn’t work — because he was going to Denver.

The 23-year-old Dollander began to clap, leaned his head back on the couch and said, “Let’s go.” His first call was to his mom and stepdad, who cried over the news. The next was to his girlfriend, who cried, as well. They’re all going to be in the stands Sunday.

“I always hoped it wouldn’t be long, but I didn’t think it would be quite this quick,” said Dollander, who has no attachment to No. 32 and was just given it. “But I’m ready for it. I thought I was ready in spring training.”

Dollander made six Cactus League starts in his first major league spring training and finished 2-3 with a 7.13 ERA. He had 24 strikeout and 10 walks.

His only start with Albuquerque this season was on March 30, when he allowed one run and struck out five over four innings.

Dollander flashed his fastball — consistently hitting 96 mph, while touching 98 — and his vast potential last season. He went 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA over 23 starts between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. He had 169 strikeouts and 47 walks.

“His small amount of seasoning in the minor leagues, we think was just enough,” Rockies coach Bud Black said. “We have no apprehension on the guy, as far as everything outside the lines. It’s a good feeling. Right now, it’s just a matter of hopefully between the lines he performs well enough.”

Dollander has two Tennessee teammates on the squad in outfielder Jordan Beck and righty Seth Halvorsen. He also heard from another Volunteers baseball star in Todd Helton, the longtime Rockies first baseman who was a Class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductee. He’s currently the special assistant to the Rockies’ general manager.

“Todd texted me yesterday and congratulated me, said he was extending his stay so he could watch me pitch,” Dollander said. “That was really cool. I’m excited to see him and give him a hug.”

Asked how the Athletics prepare for a pitcher they’ve never seen, manager Mark Kotsay just grinned.

“You can find film anywhere,” Kotsay said. “Exciting time for the Rockies, for this kid to come up and make his major debut here in Colorado. … We’ll prepare. He’s a power arm, curveball, changeup guy. Obviously, there will be a lot of adrenaline on his end to come out and throw that first pitch.”

As for pitching at hitter friendly Coors Field, Dollander’s far from intimidated.

“Everybody knows the ball flies here. Stuff doesn’t move as much,” Dollander said. “It’s a challenge, and I’m ready for it.

“This is definitely a dream come true, for sure. But as you conquer more dreams, you make new ones. I’m excited to start conquering those new ones and see where it takes me.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.