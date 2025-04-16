Rob Gronkowski taking on entertainment role in ‘Snake Pit’ during first Indianapolis 500 next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rob Gronkowski will have an entertainment role for his first Indianapolis 500 next month, serving as the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rob Gronkowski will have an entertainment role for his first Indianapolis 500 next month, serving as the grand marshal for the “Snake Pit,” the infield party that takes place during “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Gronkowski played 11 seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2021 season. He now serves as an NFL studio analyst for FOX, which has taken over as the exclusive broadcaster of the IndyCar Series and the Indy 500.

“This is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there and in the ultimate venue,” Gronkowski said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m ready to get the party started and celebrate the biggest race in the world.”

Dance producer Illenium will headline a lineup of global electronic music artists in the Snake Pit in Turn 3 of Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the May 25 race. Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo and Oliver Heldens are scheduled to perform.

Gronkowski’s fellow FOX analyst, Michael Strahan, is scheduled to drive the pace car for the 109th running of the Indy 500.

