Reds start 3-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-8, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -160, Pirates +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 5-8 record overall and a 2-4 record at home. The Reds have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 in road games and 5-8 overall. The Pirates have a 2-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has a .250 batting average to lead the Reds, and has three doubles and two home runs. TJ Friedl is 10-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has a double and two home runs for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .201 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

