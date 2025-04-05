Reds look to break 4-game losing streak, take on the Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (2-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-4) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00 ERA,…

Cincinnati Reds (2-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-4)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a four-game losing streak with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee had a 93-69 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Brewers scored 4.8 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up four.

Cincinnati went 77-85 overall and 38-43 in road games last season. The Reds slugged .388 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (illness), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Matt McLain: day-to-day (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.