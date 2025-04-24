Real Madrid loses injured Camavinga for Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is expected to miss the Copa del Rey final and rest of…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is expected to miss the Copa del Rey final and rest of the season because of a muscle injury.

Camavinga has a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle, Madrid said on Thursday. He was hurt late in the 1-0 win at Getafe in La Liga on Wednesday.

Madrid said “his recovery will be assessed.”

Madrid faces Barcelona in the Copa final on Saturday in Seville.

Also hurt with a muscle ailment on Wednesday was defender David Alaba, though the club did not immediately give a medical update on him. It said he practiced alone in the indoor facilities on Thursday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match on Wednesday that it would be “hard” to see both players in the Copa final.

Camavinga had to leave in the final minutes of the match against Getafe. He replaced Alaba at halftime.

