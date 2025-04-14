Real Madrid great Luka Modric becomes co-owner of Swansea

Real Madrid great Luka Modric became a co-owner of Swansea City on Monday. While the amount invested by the six-time…

Real Madrid great Luka Modric became a co-owner of Swansea City on Monday.

While the amount invested by the six-time Champions League winner was not revealed, Swansea said Modric would “play a key role in helping the club garner global attention and progress both on and off the pitch.”

The 39-year-old Modric still plays for Madrid and Croatia and is one of the most decorated players in the sport. He received the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

“Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club,” he said. “My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

Swansea, a former Premier League club, plays in the second tier.

“There is no better role model in the game for our players, from the academy right through to the first team,” CEO Tom Gorringe said. “His endorsement of our ambition and willingness to support us on our journey will be instrumental as we aim to continue to improve our results on and off the pitch.”

