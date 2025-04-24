Rays outlast Diamondbacks 7-6 in 11 innings, overcoming Carroll’s 2 HRs

PHOENIX (AP) — Kameron Misner and Yandy Díaz had RBI doubles in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays…

PHOENIX (AP) — Kameron Misner and Yandy Díaz had RBI doubles in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 7-6 victory over Arizona on Wednesday night, overcoming Corbin Carroll’s two home runs.

Misner drove in Chandler Simpson with a double off Drey Jameson (0-1), but was thrown out trying for a triple. Jonathan Aranda walked and scored on a two-out double by Díaz.

Eric Orze surrendered an RBI single to Alek Thomas leading off the bottom half, then walked Tim Tawa. Carroll drew a one-out walk to load the bases, but Orze induced Geraldo Perdomo to hit into a game-ending double play for his first career save.

Pete Fairbanks (2-1) got the final two outs in the 10th for the win.

Carroll homered on the third pitch from Rays starter Taj Bradley. Carroll added his ninth of the season with a two-run shot off Mason Montgomery for a 5-4 lead in the seventh.

Díaz had a two-run single in the seventh to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead. Chandler Simpson’s RBI single tied it at 5.

Christopher Morel hit a homer off Eduardo Rodriguez in the second to tie it. Misner had a two-out double and scored on José Caballero’s single for a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Bay won for the second time in eight games and improved to 1-4 on the road.

Key moment

Arizona reliever Ryan Thompson yielded the tying run in the eighth and had the bases loaded with nobody out. He struck out pinch-hitter Jonathan Aranda and Caballero before getting Diaz to fly out.

Key stat

Arizona’s Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Pavin Smith and Josh Naylor began the day with an MLB-best .961 OPS from the first four spots in the order. The Diamondbacks entered with an .832 OPS against right-handers — tops in the majors.

Up next

RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 0.87) was set to start for the Rays on Thursday night against Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 4.64).

