Rangers visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Texas Rangers (14-11, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-9, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 2.64 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-1, 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -111, Rangers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

San Francisco has a 7-3 record at home and a 17-9 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Texas is 4-8 in road games and 14-11 overall. The Rangers have a 4-8 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .267 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Smith has four doubles and two home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 10-for-22 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

