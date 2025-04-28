Rangers select contract of veteran right-hander Dane Dunning

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers selected the contract of right-hander Dane Dunning from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers selected the contract of right-hander Dane Dunning from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

The 30-year-old Dunning has made 102 major league starts, 95 for Texas from 2021-24. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts for Round Rock this season.

For his career, Dunning is 28-32 with a 4.35 ERA in 124 appearances.

Right-hander Caleb Boushley was optioned to Round Rock. The Rangers also designated right-hander Daniel Robert for assignment, and left-hander Walter Pennington was claimed off waivers by Baltimore.

