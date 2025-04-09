Rangers place LF Wyatt Langford on 10-day injured list with an abdominal muscle strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed Wyatt Langford on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal muscle strain,…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed Wyatt Langford on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal muscle strain, the team announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old left fielder was removed from Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after his plate appearance in the seventh inning. He was diagnosed with a right oblique strain.

Langford started the Rangers’ first 12 games in left field and was batting .244 with a team-best four home runs. His 12 home runs since Sept. 1, 2024, rank second in the American League behind Aaron Judge’s 13 for the New York Yankees.

The Rangers recalled outfielder Dustin Harris, utility player Ezequiel Duran and infielder Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock.

