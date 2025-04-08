Rangers 3B Josh Jung activated from injured list after being sidelined with neck spasms

CHICAGO (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung was activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after being…

CHICAGO (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung was activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after being sidelined because of neck spasms.

Jung batted seventh against the Chicago Cubs in his first appearance since leaving Texas’ win over Boston on March 28. He exited an exhibition game late last month because of neck stiffness, but started each of the first two regular-season games against Boston.

He left the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Red Sox on March 28 after re-aggravating his neck issues on a big defensive play with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. He made a backhanded play on Alex Bregman’s chopper near the line and then a strong throw to first base for the out.

“The slug that he provides, his numbers against left-handers — which we struggle against,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He makes us a much better team against left-handed pitching. But also, I think he’s a clutch hitter. He’s got a nose for an RBI. He’s another tough bat to get through and he can do damage for opposing pitchers.”

The Rangers entered Tuesday’s game leading the AL West at 8-3 despite a major league-worst .184 batting average. They managed just three hits in a 7-0 loss to Chicago on Monday.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft out of Texas Tech, Jung was the AL starter at third base in the All-Star Game during his rookie season in 2023 before he broke his left thumb on a fielding play at Miami that August. He returned to hit .308 (20 for 65) in the playoffs with three homers for the World Series champion Rangers.

Jung was hitting .412 with two homers and six RBIs in the first four games last season before his right wrist was fractured when hit by a pitch while swinging. He then missed 102 games before returning July 30. That was after he had been out most of spring training with a left calf strain.

Jung had surgery in February 2022 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, a year after an operation to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. He made his big league debut playing the final 26 games of the 2022 season.

The Rangers also brought up right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and optioned infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-hander Gerson Garabito to the minor league club. Left-hander Cody Bradford was transferred to the 60-day injured list because of a sprained left elbow.

