Ramsey takes up coaching role at hometown club Cardiff for last weeks of Championship season

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has taken up his first coaching role after agreeing to lead struggling hometown club Cardiff for the rest of the season in the second-tier Championship.

Cardiff turned to the 34-year-old Ramsey on Saturday after firing Omer Riza following a 2-0 loss at Sheffield United that left the Bluebirds in next-to-last place in the Championship — one point from safety with three games left.

Riza angered Cardiff fans this week when he accused “a lot of them” of being “clueless” in their criticism of him and the team.

Ramsey rejoined Cardiff in the summer of 2023 after a career including spells as Arsenal and Juventus. He is currently sidelined by injury, having had surgery on a damaged hamstring last month.

Cardiff concludes its campaign with home games against Oxford and West Bromwich Albion, and an away game at Norwich on the final day of the season on May 3.

