Ragans strikes out 10, leads Royals to a 4-2 victory that stops Guardians’ 5-game winning streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cole Ragans struck out 10, walked none and allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, getting his first win this season as the Kansas City Royals overcame a two-run deficit to beat Cleveland 4-2 on Sunday and stop the Guardians’ five-game winning streak.

Ragans (1-0), a 27-year-old left-hander who finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, gave up two runs — one earned — while throwing 64 of 89 pitches for strikes.

Maikel Garcia had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run double off Ben Lively (0-2) in the fifth that put the Royals ahead 4-2. Salvador Perez had tied the score in the fourth with his second home run this season, a two-run drive.

Lucas Erceg got the last out in the eighth and Carlos Estévez allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, then struck out three straight batters for his fifth save in six chances.

No. 9 batter Kyle Isbel also had three hits for the Royals.

Lively (0-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Daniel Schneemann had an RBI double in a two-run second.

Royals third baseman/left fielder Jonathan India sat out after leaving Saturday’s game with tightness in the right quadriceps. Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas missed his fifth straight game because of a bruised right wrist.

Key moment

Garcia’s doubled after Freddy Fermin walked and Isbel doubled.

Key stat

Perez’s home run was the Royals’ eighth in 16 games this season.

Up Next

Royals: RHP Seth Lugo (1-0, 3.24 ERA) starts Monday night’s series opener at Yankee Stadium against RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 7.71).

Guardians: LHP L.T. Allen (0-1, 3.60) starts a series opener Tuesday at Baltimore, which goes with RHP Charlie Morton (0-3, 8.78).

