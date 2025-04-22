PSG moves within four games of finishing Ligue 1 unbeaten following draw at Nantes

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain is within four games of finishing the Ligue 1 season unbeaten following a…

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain is within four games of finishing the Ligue 1 season unbeaten following a 1-1 draw at Nantes on Tuesday.

It was only the sixth draw of the season for PSG and the point moved it 23 points clear of second-place Marseille, while 14th-place Nantes moved four points above Le Havre in the relegation-playoff spot.

PSG coach Luis Enrique hugged his Nantes counterpart Antoine Kombouaré — a former PSG player and coach — at the final whistle.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha put PSG ahead in the 33rd minute with a neat half-volley from just inside the penalty area.

After winger Moses Simon caused problems for PSG’s defense early into the second half, Nantes almost equalized in the 60th when Jean-Charles Castelletto’s low shot was saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Nantes goalie Patrik Carlgren then made a smart save to deny PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

Nantes equalized in the 83rd when striker Matthis Abline made a fine run and Douglas Augusto latched onto the loose ball before sending a powerful shot into the top right corner.

PSG almost won the game in stoppage time when striker Gonçalo Ramos hit the crossbar from Désiré Doué’s cross.

PSG hosts fifth-place Nice on Friday, with the southern club chasing one of the two remaining automatic places in next season’s Champions League. ___

