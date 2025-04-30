Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

x-clinched playoff position e-eliminated from playoff contention
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Monday’s Games
Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 2, New York 1, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Ottawa 0
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Toronto, noon
Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.