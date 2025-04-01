Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

x-clinched playoff position
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Toronto 2
Tuesday’s Games
New York 1, Montreal 0
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Season paused from April 3 to April 25 for the IIHF Women’s World Championship
Saturday, April 26
Toronto at Boston, TBD
Montreal at Ottawa, TBD
New York at Minnesota, TBD
Monday, April 28
Boston at Montreal, TBD
