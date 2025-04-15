Priester and Hoskins help Brewers end 3-game skid with 5-0 victory over Tigers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Quinn Priester and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and Rhys Hoskins broke out of his early-season…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Quinn Priester and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and Rhys Hoskins broke out of his early-season slump to help the Milwaukee Brewers snap a three-game skid by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Tuesday night.

In his second start since the Brewers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox last week, Priester (1-0) held the Tigers hitless until he allowed a leadoff double to Gleyber Torres in the sixth. Priester departed at that point, having struck out four and walked three.

Jared Koenig, Abner Uribe, Nick Mears and Grant Anderson didn’t allow Detroit any baserunners the rest of the way.

Hoskins had been 8 for 44 with just one extra-base hit in his first 15 games of the season before going 3 of 4 with a homer on Tuesday. Hoskins put Milwaukee ahead for good by leading off the second with a 440-foot drive over the center-field wall on an 0-1 fastball from Jack Flaherty (1-1).

Sal Frelick followed the Hoskins homer by hitting a triple to right before scoring on Garrett Mitchell’s sacrifice fly.

The Brewers extended the lead in the fourth, as Mitchell hit a two-out double off the top of the center-field wall and came home on a bloop hit from Joey Ortiz. Milwaukee then scored two unearned runs in the seventh.

Key moment

The game’s most unusual play came in the bottom of the seventh. The Brewers had runners on the corners when William Contreras grounded to first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who attempted to throw out Brice Turang at second. Torkelson’s throw hit Turang’s back but bounced directly to shortstop Trey Sweeney, who caught the ball while keeping his foot on second base to retire Turang.

Key stat

Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio drew his first walk of the season in the first inning — on his 78th plate appearance of the year.

Up next

RHP Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for Detroit and LHP José Quintana (1-0, 0.00) pitches for Milwaukee as this three-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon.

