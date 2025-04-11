Postecoglou close to finding culprit in search for ‘leak’ in Tottenham camp

LONDON (AP) — There’s a mole in the Tottenham camp — and Ange Postecoglou has a “fair idea” who it…

LONDON (AP) — There’s a mole in the Tottenham camp — and Ange Postecoglou has a “fair idea” who it might be.

Postecoglou has noticed that injury news from his squad has been coming out of Tottenham ahead of games, giving opponents a crucial advantage this season.

The Australian coach said Friday that the club has been investigating the “leak” for a while and is close to finding the culprit.

“We have somebody within our camp who continually gives out information,” Postecoglou said. “We have narrowed it down. We have been looking at it for quite a while, and got a fair idea where it’s coming from. We will deal with it.

“It’s not helpful to us — half of it is misinformation, half of it is half the information. Irrespective, it certainly doesn’t help our cause because on game day, we want to keep as much information in-house as possible.”

Postecoglou said opponents have had an “open line to what we do.”

“It’s disappointing,” he added, “because you’d like to think everyone who’s in our camp is working with us, not against us.”

Tottenham is enduring one of its worst Premier League campaigns, currently sitting 14th in the 20-team division.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.