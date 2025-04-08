Point scores twice as Lightning defeat Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals an an assist, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals an an assist, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night.

Yanni Gourde and Brandon Hagel also scored, and Jake Guentzel had three assists for playoff-bound Tampa Bay, which was 3 for 4 on the power play. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight and remain six points behind Montreal for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have five games remaining. Igor Shesterkin finished with 18 saves.

Kucherov opened the scoring on the power-play with 6:51 left in the first period, sliding the puck past Shesterkin for his 34th goal.

Gourde made it 2-0 just 36 seconds later, and Point scored on the power play with 5:06 remaining.

Zibanejad scored his 17th goal of the season the power-play at 3:16 of the second, just the third power-play goal by the Rangers in the 45 chances.

JETS 3, BLUES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Winnipeg beat St. Louis.

Morgan Barron and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who got their franchise-record 53rd win. Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves to get his 44th win and ties his franchise record from 2017-18.

Pavel Buchnevich scored and Joel Hofer had 23 saves for St. Louis, which holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference — two points ahead of idle Minnesota.

Iafallo gave the Jets a 2-1 lead as he scored off a rebound at 7:05 of the third. Lowry added an empty-netter with 9 seconds left to seal the win.

FLAMES 3, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Klapka and Morgan Frost sored 2:48 apart midway through Calgary’s three-goal third period, and the Flames rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Monday night.

Matt Coronato also scored and Dustin Wolf had 29 saves for Calgary, which won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2).

Will Smith scored twice and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for San Jose, which has lost six straight (0-5-1). Georgi Romanov finished with 29 saves.

Klapka tied the score 1-1 at 8:12 of the third as he knocked in the rebound of Nazem Kadri’s shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

Frost put the Flames ahead with a power-play goal with 9 minutes remaining as he beat a screened Romanov with a shot from the left faceoff dot.

DUCKS 3, OILERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the second period and Lukas Dostal made a season-high 47 saves in Anaheim’s victory over short-handed Edmonton.

Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks, who took three of four from Edmonton this season.

The Oilers played without stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl due to injury.

Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner scored, but the Oilers lost back-to-back games in Southern California with a playoff berth in sight. Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves in his first NHL start.

KRAKEN 2, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour scored 54 seconds apart late in the first period and Seattle held off Los Angeles.

Beniers scored his 19th goal of the season when he went hard to the net to put home a rebound into an open net to tie it at 18:35. Montour scored with 30.6 seconds left in the period, beating Darcy Kuemper on the goaltender’s glove side to set a career-high with 17 goals.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves for Seattle.

Quinton Byfield scored his 20th goal and Kuemper finished with 26 saves for Los Angeles, which snapped a four-game winning streak two nights after clinching a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row. The Kings dropped to 29-5-4 at home this season.

