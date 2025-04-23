Pogačar surges to victory at Flèche Wallonne with trademark attack. Pieterse wins women’s race

HUY, Belgium (AP) — Cycling star Tadej Pogačar launched a trademark attack on a steep climb to win the Flèche…

HUY, Belgium (AP) — Cycling star Tadej Pogačar launched a trademark attack on a steep climb to win the Flèche Wallonne classic for the second time in his career on Wednesday.

The three-time Tour de France champion won the Belgian race in 2023 and showed his outstanding climbing ability when he surged ahead on the final ascent up the Mur de Huy. None of his rivals could keep up and he crossed the line alone in 4 hours, 50 minutes, 15 seconds.

Frenchman Kévin Vauquelin was 10 seconds behind Pogačar in second place with British rider Tom Pidcock 12 seconds back in third.

Last year, Stephen Williams became the first British winner of the race after battling snowy conditions.

This time, the riders dealt with driving rain and wet roads along the 205.1-kilometer (127-mile) race that culminated in a short and sharp climb up Huy, which has an average gradient of 9.6% and sections as steep as 19%.

A trio of Norwegian riders rode out in front but the chasing pack caught them seven kilometers from the end as they reached the bottom of the Huy ascent.

Two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was alongside Pogačar but could not respond to his attack about halfway up.

There is more racing in the Ardennes this weekend at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. It is one of the “monuments” of cycling — the five most prestigious one-day races — along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

Last Sunday, Danish rider Mattias Skjelmose beat Pogačar and Evenepoel in a sprint finish to win the Amstel Gold race.

Skjelmose crashed on a downhill section some 40 kilometers from the end of Wednesday’s race and had to abandon.

Later Wednesday, with the roads drying out, Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse won the 140.7-kilometer (87.2-mile) women’s race with a late move on the Huy climb to beat countrywoman Demi Vollering by two seconds.

Pieterse clocked 3:53.25 and laid down on her back after winning as she caught her breath, while Vollering sat next to her and congratulated her.

Vollering won the race in 2023 and finished runner-up last year to Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma, who also beat her to win the Tour de France.

Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini was third, six seconds behind Pieterse.

