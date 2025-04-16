Playoff-bound Stars activate Seguin for regular finale after 58 games out following hip surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Stars activated Tyler Seguin from long-term injured reserve Wednesday after he had missed 58…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Stars activated Tyler Seguin from long-term injured reserve Wednesday after he had missed 58 games since hip surgery in early December.

Seguin was activated before the playoff-bound Stars played their regular-season finale at Nashville. The six-time All-Star was considered a game-time decision.

Coach Pete DeBoer said after the morning skate that it would be nice to get Seguin some game action instead of going cold into the playoffs, though he also noted that it was only one game.

Dallas is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and will open the postseason at home this weekend against Colorado.

The 33-year-old Seguin had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) while playing in 19 of the Stars’ first 23 games this season. He then had surgery to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip

Seguin missed all but three games of the 2020-21 season following a similar surgery on his right hip. Seguin also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that absence.

This is Seguin’s 12th season with the Stars, who acquired him in a trade after he spent the first three seasons of his career with Boston. He was part of a Stanley Cup championship season with the Bruins as a rookie in 2010-11.

