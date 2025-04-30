Player in Mexican women’s pro league banned for six years in match-fixing probe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An unnamed player for Mexican women’s team Mazatlan has been banned for six years after a…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An unnamed player for Mexican women’s team Mazatlan has been banned for six years after a probe into match-fixing.

The Mexican soccer federation said the ban was the result of an investigation into possible match manipulation during this year’s Clausura competition. The player was not identified.

The federation also said it had referred the case to FIFA, soccer’s international governing body.

Mazatlan said in a statement on social media Tuesday that it “recognizes and supports” the sanction imposed by the federation.

“With that position, the institution reiterates its commitment to society and to Mexican soccer to preserve the values of the sport and promote fair play, on and off the field,” the statement said.

Mazatlan won only three Clausura matches to finish in 16th place out of 18 teams.

Earlier this year, seven players from two men’s clubs in Mexico’s third division were suspended for a combined 57 years for involvement in fixing matches. Six of them played for Real Apodaca, and the other for Correcaminos UAT.

The players were not named.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.