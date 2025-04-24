Pistons center Isaiah Stewart misses another game with knee injury, sits out Game 3 against Knicks

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is out for a second straight game against the New York Knicks.…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is out for a second straight game against the New York Knicks.

The Pistons ruled him out due to an injured right knee on Thursday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.

New York did not have a player listed on its injury report.

Stewart had two points, two blocks and five rebounds in 19 minutes of Game 1, which the Knicks won after going on a 21-0 run.

He missed Game 2 and players such as Paul Reed filled in to help the Pistons win and snap an NBA-record, 15-playoff game losing streak that dated to 2008.

Stewart averaged six points and nearly six rebounds in the regular season, his fifth with the team, while providing some muscle for the team’s physical brand of basketball.

