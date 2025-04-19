Pirates recall 2-time All-Star reliever David Bednar following minor league stint

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Bednar is back in the big leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled their two-time All-Star closer on…

The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled their two-time All-Star closer on Saturday ahead of their game against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh sent Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month after he struggled in three appearances to start the season. Bednar was 0-2 with a 27.00 ERA and one save at the time of the demotion.

Manager Derek Shelton said the team has not defined a role for Bednar, who allowed just one hit against seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work with Indianapolis.

“We’re kind of pitching to what we think the leverage is and what we feel the matchup is, but excited to have him back,” Shelton said. “He went down, he pitched really well. He handled himself really well. I think we’ve said all along we’re a better bullpen with David Bednar in it. It’s nice to have him back.”

The Pirates entered Saturday with an 8-13 record and have essentially been doing closer by committee, though Dennis Santana has been primarily used at the back end in tight games.

Shelton said the Pirates are going to take it “day-by-day” with Bednar, though in a best-case scenario he returns to the form that saw the Pittsburgh-area native rack up 81 saves from 2022-24.

“He basically became that guy by just grinding and pitching and doing those things, and that’s all we’re really asking him to do,” Shelton said.

