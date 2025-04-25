Pirates outfield Tommy Pham suspended 1 game for inappropriate interaction with Angels fan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate actions toward Los Angeles Angels fans during a game on Wednesday night.

Pham’s suspension was scheduled to be served in Friday night’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers, but has been delayed because he has elected to appeal the punishment.

Pham reportedly made an obscene gesture to a fan who touched him while tracking down a ball in the left field corner in the fifth inning of a 3-0 win over the Angels.

The 12-year veteran is hitting .184 with six RBIs in 23 games during his first season with the Pirates.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.