Pirates option pitcher Thomas Harrington to Triple-A Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday after making one start and one relief appearance.

Harrington, a first-round pick by the Pirates in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft, was 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA.

He was the starter in a 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay on April 1, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in four innings.

He earned his first major league save in an 8-4 win over St. Louis on Monday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings.

