Pirates host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-7) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 4.50…

St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-7)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -127, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Pirates batted .234 as a team in the 2024 season with a .672 OPS.

St. Louis had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .248 and slugging .392.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: day-to-day (back), Nick Yorke: 7-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: day-to-day (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.