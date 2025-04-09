Pirates and Cardinals play in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (5-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-8, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (5-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-8, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, three strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-1, 7.45 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Pirates -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 4-8 overall and 2-3 in home games. The Pirates have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has a 5-6 record overall and a 1-4 record in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .289, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has three doubles and two home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-43 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .287 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

