Phillies take on the Mets looking to stop road slide

Philadelphia Phillies (13-11, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (17-7, first in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (13-11, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (17-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Mets +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they play the New York Mets.

New York has an 11-1 record at home and a 17-7 record overall. The Mets have a 13-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 13-11 record overall and a 4-7 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Morgan Alonso has a .349 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 10 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Francisco Lindor is 17-for-44 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has a double, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .271 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .257 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.