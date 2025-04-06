Phillies play the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-2) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00…

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a 3.85 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 233 home runs.

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

