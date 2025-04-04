Phillies host the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 2.70…

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -144, Phillies +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Phillies scored 4.8 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.1.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Dodgers slugged .446 with a .781 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

