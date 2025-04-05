Phillies host the Dodgers on 4-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-0, 5.79…

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 2.79 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-1, 8.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Phillies scored 4.8 runs per game while giving up 4.1 last season.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Dodgers slugged .446 with a .781 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

