Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (1-3) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -328, Rockies +262; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 198 home runs.

Colorado went 61-101 overall and 24-57 on the road a season ago. The Rockies pitching staff averaged 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.7 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (back), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

