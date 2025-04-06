Peterson’s outing interrupted by nausea in Mets’ 2-1 win over Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson grimaced after walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a full-count curveball in the fifth inning.…

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson grimaced after walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a full-count curveball in the fifth inning.

“My vision just went blurry,” the New York Mets pitcher said. “Vision then started to come back and stomach turned over on me and just felt worse with every breath I took and just, I felt like I got punched in the stomach and was going to throw up.”

Peterson remained in the game for two more batters and, after being checked by a team doctor, said he thought the issue wasn’t anything major. The Mets held on to beat the Blue Jays 2-1 Sunday for their first series sweep of Toronto since 2001, extending their winning streak to four.

Watching from the dugout, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was worried.

“I thought it was something — his back,” he said. “That’s not a good look.”

When Mendoza went to the mound with an athletic trainer, he felt relieved.

“Once I got out there and I heard stomach, not feeling good, I was like, OK, at least it’s not an arm, it’s not nothing here that we have to worry,” Mendoza said.

Peterson loaded the bases with a walk to Anthony Santander, causing pitching coach Jeremy Hefner to visit the mound. The 29-year-old left-hander remained in the game, then forced in a run when he hit Andrés Giménez with a pitch and allowed Toronto to close to 2-1.

Max Kranick relieved and retired Alejandro Kirk on a foul pop.

Peterson had surgery on Nov. 6, 2023, to repair a torn labrum in his left hip and didn’t make his 2024 debut until May 29. He went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts, then was 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in four postseason relief appearances and one start.

Peterson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series at Milwaukee after Pete Alonso’s three-run homer off Devin Williams put the Mets ahead in the top half.

Peterson allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto with five walks and three strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.53.

“I’m feeling better,” he said. “I got some food in there when I came in and the doctor looked at me and they’re not concerned, so it’s not something I’ve ever had so, hopefully, it’s one and done and move on.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.