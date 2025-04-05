Paul Skenes says blame for the Pirates’ poor start lies with the players, not management

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes isn’t exactly sure what the Pittsburgh Pirates’ record is, only that it’s not nearly good…

So while Pittsburgh’s young ace and reigning National League Rookie of the Year understands the frustrations that resulted in boos and chants of “Sell the team” directed at increasingly popular targets manager Derek Shelton and owner Bob Nutting during a 9-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday,

Skenes believes the angst should be directed elsewhere.

“Mr. Nutting and Shelty aren’t the ones playing,” Skenes said on Saturday, hours before the Pirates dropped to 2-7 after falling to the Yankees again. “We’re the ones playing. If we were 8-0 through however many games we’ve played right now, the fans aren’t booing. We’ve got to play better.”

The 22-year-old Skenes has been one of the few bright spots during Pittsburgh’s worst start since 2020. The right-hander has been brilliant during his two starts, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

But it’s telling of how things have gone that the Pirates dropped their opener when the bullpen imploded after his exit and needed a late dash of offense — a rarity so far — to shake free of Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

On Friday, the typically celebratory atmosphere of Pittsburgh’s home opener was tinged with audible and visible signs of fan unrest. A plane circled PNC Park towing a banner urging Nutting to put the club up for sale. Shelton, now in his sixth season, was booed when he was introduced. And chants of “Sell the Team” popped up a handful of times as the Yankees quickly pulled away.

Everyone in the organization, from Nutting to Shelton to Skenes, have stressed it’s time for the Pirates to contend. They haven’t looked the part so far. The previous time they were 2-7 through nine games was during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in what was the first stage of a slow top-to-bottom overhaul by general manager Ben Cherington.

Skenes’ arrival in the majors last spring was supposed to be one of the final steps of the process. While his star-power has given the franchise a jolt, the majority of the rest of the roster remains largely anonymous outside of franchise fixture Andrew McCutchen and two-time All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Still, Nutting stressed on Friday the team has the resources it needs to compete. Though he doesn’t turn 23 until May, Skenes understands most teams go through a rocky stretch at some point. He’s optimistic Pittsburgh’s just happened to come in April and better days are ahead.

“It’s a long season,” he said. “I want to believe that it all evens out. But we aren’t getting these games back. We will go on a stretch where we will go … 7-2 or wherever we are right now in an opposite way.”

Piitsburgh has frequently made mistakes on the basepaths and in the outfield, where it’s often been an adventure for centerfielder Oneil Cruz and whoever ends up flanking him on a given day.

“I think pretty much everything has room to improve,” Skenes said. “We can play a lot better.”

Skenes added he sees the work that goes on behind closed doors, so he’s not going to panic. Asked to elaborate on what that work might entail, he smiled and said, “There are reasons it’s behind closed doors sometimes. We’ve got to keep doing things right.”

Skenes’ spot atop the rotation prevented him from facing Aaron Judge and the torpedo-bat-wielding Yankees this weekend. He’s not that concerned, pointing out he’ll likely get a chance to face the New York superstar later in the season. Perhaps in mid-July.

“Probably see him in the All-Star Game this year again,” said Skenes, who started for the National League last summer and retired Judge during a scoreless inning of work. “It is what it is. We’re going to be around for a little bit.’

