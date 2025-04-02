Paul Skenes earns his first victory of the season, Pirates beat Rays 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Skenes needed nearly three innings to warm up Wednesday, then struck out six over seven…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Skenes needed nearly three innings to warm up Wednesday, then struck out six over seven innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Oneil Cruz hit his second home run of the season and drove in another to give Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, his first win of 2025.

The 22-year-old right-hander did not walk a batter and was on the mound when the Rays scored an unearned run in the sixth. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa’s throwing error on Jonn DeLuca’s ground ball allowed the Rays their only runner in scoring position against Skenes. He scored on Brandon Lowe’s groundout.

Skenes generated 13 swings-and-misses, but did not strike out his first batter until the third inning, a career first for him.

Ryan Pepiot pitched five innings for the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking three.

Key Moment

With one out in the top of the fifth, Cruz drove a changeup from Ryan Pepiot 391 feet to left-center field to give the Pirates a two-run lead.

Key Stat

It was the first time in his career that Skenes went the first two innings of a game without recording a strikeout. His first strikeout came with two outs in the third inning when he got Lowe to swing and miss on three pitches.

Up Next

The Pirates head back to Pittsburgh to open their season at PNC Park on Friday against the New York Yankees with RHP Mitch Keller on the mound.

The Tampa Bay Rays head to Texas with Zack Littell set to face RHP Tyler Mahle.

