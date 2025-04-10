Pakistan slaps one-year PSL ban on South African Corbin Bosch for breaching contract

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned Corbin Bosch from playing in its Super League competition for one…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned Corbin Bosch from playing in its Super League competition for one year after the South African all-rounder withdrew from the event to sign for an Indian Premier League team.

Bosch was picked by Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi in January’s draft, but Mumbai Indians then snapped him up as an injury replacement for South African Lizaad Williams.

Both T20 competitions are clashing this year.

Bosch’s withdrawal prompted the PCB to serve a legal notice, alleging breach of contract.

“The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League,” the PCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Bosch said: “I deeply regret my decision … and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

“I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions … but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

High-profile cricketers like David Warner of Australia, New Zealand trio Daryl Mitchell, Tim Siefert and Michael Bracewell, Jason Holder of the West Indies and Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa will play in the PSL which starts Friday.

