Pakistan fined again for slow ODI over-rate in New Zealand

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan has been penalized for a slow over-rate against New Zealand in their second…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan has been penalized for a slow over-rate against New Zealand in their second one-day international in Hamilton this week.

Match referee Jeff Crowe fined the Pakistan players 5% of their match fees after they were one over short of the target on Wednesday after the time allowances were taken into consideration. New Zealand won by 84 runs.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan “pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing,” the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

It was the second consecutive match after which Pakistan was fined for a slow over-rate. The visiting team was two overs short of the target and fined 10% after losing the first ODI by 73 runs at Napier last Saturday.

The third and last ODI is at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.