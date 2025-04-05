Pakistan claims Afghan spectators verbally abused its players in New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board condemned the verbal abuse of its players allegedly by Afghan spectators during Pakistan’s third one-day international…

“During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at (Pakistan) cricketers present on the field,” the PCB said in a statement after the 43-run loss to New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Khushdil Shah stepped in when anti-Pakistan slogans emerged from the stands, the PCB said.

“Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto,” the PCB said.

Stadium officials intervened and ejected the “two disruptive spectators,” the governing board added.

New Zealand swept the three-match series 3-0. The tourists lost the five-match T20 series 4-1.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was retired hurt after sustaining mild facial injury, caused by an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder in the third over of Pakistan’s run-chase.

Imam underwent a CT scan Tauranga Hospital and it “reported as normal.” He was diagnosed with a mild concussion, the PCB said. He was declared fit to fly back home with the team.

